/'Israel acted alone', Netanyahu says on Iran gas strikes; 'I misled no one' on US involvement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (March 19) during a press conference from Jerusalem Government Press Office, Israel, said that the US and Israel have ‘achievable goals’ but declined to reveal full battle plans. He said once those goals are met, new oil and gas routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz are needed. He emphasised pipelines through the Arabian Peninsula to ensure the world is ‘done away with the choke points forever’, adding the war may end ‘a lot faster than people think’.

On recent Iranian gas field strikes, Netanyahu said, ‘Israel acted alone’, adding that Donald Trump had asked Israel to pause further attacks and ‘we are’. Addressing Iran, he claimed, ‘there are a lot’ of signs the regime is weakening, adding, 'We're working to create the conditions for it to collapse, but it may survive it may not'. If it does, he said it would ‘be at its weakest point’.

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Responding to criticism, he said, ‘I misled no one’, regarding US involvement and stressed his alignment with Trump as the ‘only way to avoid this catastrophic development’. On energy markets, Netanyahu said efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could lower prices. ‘If they succeed, which I think they will, then oil prices will come down’. He warned that allowing Iran to advance its weapons programs would mean you're going to be blackmailed in ways you can never even imagine.