/'India, China should see each other as partners, not rivals': Chinese FM Wang Yi pushes for warmer ties with New Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said that India and China should see one another as "partners, not rivals" and "opportunity instead of threat". Speaking at his annual press conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress (NPC), Wang stated that both nations should continue following the direction set by PM Modi and Xi Jinping to improve bilateral relations without outside interference.



In a post on X, FM Wang Yi also noted that Modi and Xi held a productive meeting in Tianjin last August. "Building on the fresh start enabled by their Kazan meeting in 2024, the Tianjin summit brought about further improvement in China-India relations," he added.

Reenergised interactions at all levels

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that both nations are eagerly implementing the understandings reached by their leaders, highlighting the renewed interactions at all levels between India and China, which have led to a new record in bilateral trade and closer people-to-people exchanges. He also said that all these efforts have made tangible benefits to the two peoples.

"As each other’s important neighbours and members of the Global South, China and India enjoy profound civilizational ties and share extensive common interests. Mutual trust and cooperation are beneficial to the development of the two countries, while division and confrontation are detrimental to the rejuvenation of Asia," he noted in the post.