/'I surprised my friend...': Israel's Netanyahu wears 'Modi jacket' for joint dinner with Indian PM - WATCH

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Feb 25) surprised his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner. The video of the incident has gone viral after the Israeli PM shared it. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel and both countries will sign MoU on tech transfer for Iron Dome, Iron Beam, advanced missiles. The Indian PM also became the first Indian Prime Minister to address a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He received by the ‘Speaker of the Knesset’ honour.



In a post on X, PM Netanyahu wrote, “Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire.” He wrote the post in Hindi.

In his address, PM expressed gratitude for being bestowed with the 'Speaker of The Knesset' medal, which he dedicated to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions of the two countries. Highlighting the strong bonds of friendship between India and Israel, the Prime Minister noted that the two peoples share both ancient civilizational ties and a robust contemporary partnership based on technology, innovation, defence, security and strategic convergences. He stated that the vibrant people-to-people ties based on cooperation in agriculture, rural development, water management, sustainability and enterprise have imparted a dynamic outlook to the relationship.

