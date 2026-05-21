/'I’ll go and run for prime minister...': Trump claims to have 99% approval in Israel amid tense call with Netanyahu | VIDEO

After a tense call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump jokingly said that he was so popular in Israel that he could potentially “run for Prime Minister.” He also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during remarks about Iran war. This comes amid as Trump mulls renewed strikes on the Islamic Republic. During the exchange with reporters, Trump turned to his own popularity in Israel and joked about the possibility of running for office there.
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“I’m right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister,” Trump said. “So maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel, run for prime minister.” The president added, “I had a poll this morning. I’m 99%. So that’s good.” Praising Netanyahu, Trump said: “He’s fine. He’ll do whatever I want him to do. He’s a very good man. He’s a great guy. To me, he’s a great guy.” Trump also argued that Netanyahu was “wartime prime minister,” and was not being treated fairly in Israel. Trump also appeared to criticize Israel’s leadership dynamics, saying, “I think they have a president over there that treats him very poorly."
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Trump on Iran war
US President Donald Trump said the United States was entering a critical phase in its standoff with Iran, warning that Tehran must agree to a deal or face potentially harsher action. Speaking to reporters, Trump said Washington was giving diplomacy “one shot” while insisting he was “in no hurry.” He later claimed Iran’s air force and navy had been effectively destroyed and cautioned that any future military action could become “even harder” if Tehran failed to reach an agreement, even as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran reportedly continue.