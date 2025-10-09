/'Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize': Netanyahu's big shoutout for US president

In Israel, the biggest conversation today is about the deal to be finalised with Hamas. The conflict that began on October 7 2023, has completed two years, and it has seen immense bloodshed. Now, as the international community is looking forward to ending this war, US President Donald Trump has taken centre stage. Even the Israeli PM, ahead of his cabinet meeting, tweeted that Trump deserves a Nobel Prize, he wrote, "Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!"

Netanyahu's office highlighted the conversation between the two leaders: "The two had a very emotional and warm conversation, congratulating each other on the historic achievement of signing the agreement for the release of all the hostages. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for all his efforts and for his global leadership, and President Trump congratulated the Prime Minister for his determined leadership and the actions he led. The two agreed to continue their close cooperation."

Trump had always been vocal about his quest to end wars. As the Israeli cabinet meeting ended, it was Trump who announced that he had ended the eighth war. He also mentioned his plans for ending the ninth, which is between Russia and Ukraine.

Coming back to Trump's Nobel Prize ambition, Netanyahu isn't the first to nominate him and also not the last. During a telephonic conversation, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also told Trump that he ‘deserves the Nobel Peace Prize’ as quoted by news agency AFP. This came after the successful Gaza deal. In the past, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif also nominated the 79-year-old. Sharif has time and again thanked Trump for his contribution to the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, while New Delhi distances itself from the claim.