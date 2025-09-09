/‘From 10 pm…’: Nepal Army chief urges for calm after Oli's exit, issues warning to protesters, gives BIG update

Amid escalating Gen Z-led protests in Nepal, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel addressed the citizens and announced that it would assume command of national security operations from 10 PM on Tuesday (Sep 9). The decision came amid violent protests in Nepal that have forced Prime Minister KP Oli to resign and flee the country. The Army warned that certain groups are exploiting the unrest to cause harm to civilians and public property. The Directorate of Public Relations said that all security forces, including the Nepal Army, will be fully mobilised if violence continues. Army Chief General Sigdel also urged protest leaders to call off demonstrations and engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis peacefully. In a video address, he expressed condolences to families of those killed and injured, and urged protesters to not target national heritage, private or public property, or diplomatic sites. Sigdel reaffirmed the Army's commitment to protecting national unity, sovereignty, and peace, calling on citizens to act with responsibility and restraint.

Earlier, the Nepal Army issued a statement urging protesters to remain calm and uphold national unity. The statement came after Oli's resignation. It stated that Army is closely monitoring the developments related to the Gen Z movement and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Nepal’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Nepal Protest

Nepal is on the boil after its youngsters took to the streets to protest against the government. As the protest turned violent, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigned and reportedly fled to Dubai via chopper, with safe passage arranged by the Nepal Army chief. Angry protesters torched Parliament, the PM's residence and the President's house. Several ministers, including Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, were assaulted by protesters. As the protesters set ablaze homes of various politicians, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of Nepal's ex-prime minister Jhalanath Khanal, succumbed to her injuries after her house was set on fire.