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'Emotionally disturbed person': White House gunman dead after exchange of fire with Secret Service - What we know

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 24, 2026, 06:45 IST | Updated: May 24, 2026, 06:45 IST
'Emotionally disturbed person': White House gunman dead after exchange of fire with Secret Service - What we know

Secret Service agents in the White House premises Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday while President Donald Trump was inside. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing the suspect. A bystander was injured during the exchange, while no agents were hurt. The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the shooting.

In a statement after incident of gunshots near the White House, the Secret Servicesaid that the the suspectwas fatally shot and died after he was taken to the area hospital. The secret Service said that the incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.. About US President Donald Trump, the Secret Service said in its statement that was in the White House during the incident, adding that “no protectees or operations were impacted.” There has been no word from the US president on the incident at the time of publishing this article. Fox News and CBS shared details about the suspect. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted.

First details on the suspect

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As per Fox News, the shooter is a male who came up and brandished ‘some sort of a pistol.’ He then went up to ‘near’ gate 17 and opened fire. According to the report, the suspect fired three shots, after which security personnel returned fire. The Secret Service then ‘took him down’, as per the Fox News segment. The news report also added that the alleged gunman never got inside the White House perimeter and that President Trump was safe. The incident took place on the west side of the White House. Reuters added that the suspect was taken to George Washington Hospital. It claimed that the suspect was identified as an “emotionally disturbed person." The official speaking to Reuters noted that a ‘stay away’ order had been issued to the suspect before this incident.

Another report on CBS News said that two were hit by gunfire outside White House - one was the suspect and a possible bystander. Both were taken to hospital,” Jennifer Jacobs of CBS News wrote on X. She added that the second individual was in ‘serious’ condition. In a later update, it was reported that the suspect had died. As per the reporter, no agents are believed to have been injured. This was later confirmed by secret service.


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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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