/‘Disgusting’: White House’s Wii Sports-themed Iran war video leaves internet in splits – WATCH

White House on Thursday (Mar 12) released a shocking video on Instagram, showing US strikes on Iran in a Wii Sports game-themed clip. In the video, the iconic Wii Sports music is heard, and as the ‘Start’ button is pressed, the clips begin. Featuring several game wins, the video keeps cutting to actual footage of attacks by the United States in Iran amid the war.

The clip has left social media users baffled, with some laughing over the ‘meme’ video, while some finding it sickening. “Lowkey this is the best meme account on ig,” one user wrote. Another called it “hilarious”.

On the other hand, several others questioned White House’s actions and found the video insensitive. “War isn’t funny,” one person said in the comments. “This is extremely unprofessional. War is not a game,” said another. One user said, “This is so embarrassing,” another wrote, “This is actually disgusting.”

Some even questioned the Trump administration for bombing a school in Iran’s Minab that killed over 150.

On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.

In a recent declaration, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Mar 11) claimed victory in the war with Iran, without providing any evidence to support his remarks. “Let me say we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early that you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won,” he said.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday (Mar 12) issued his first statement since the start of the war in West Asia. In the statement, Mojtaba Khamenei honoured his father, vowed revenge against the US and Israel. He also expressed willingness to remain friends with the neighbouring nations, which Iran has been repeatedly attacking, but demanded that they “shut down” US bases in their territory that are being used to launch strikes on Iran. He suggested that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.