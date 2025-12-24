'Differences of belief can never excuse violence': Yunus govt to take care of Hindu man's family killed amid Bangladesh unrest

The Bangladesh interim government under Muhammad Yunus, on Tuesday (Dec 23), said that it is taking full financial and welfare responsibility for the family of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das who was lynched last week on the allegations of “blasphemy." Yunus sent Education adviser CR Abrar to meet the family of the 25-year-old victim. Abrar called the incident “brutal crime with no excuse,” while Yunus’ press wing, in a statement, said that “allegations, rumours or differences of belief can never excuse violence.” The statement also added that no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands. The government also said that the rule of law will prevail, and authorities will investigate alleged offences and ensure justice rests solely with the state. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the killing. Meanwhile, Dipu Chandra's father, Rabi Chandra Das, demanded justice during the meeting and described the family’s distress.

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by an angry mob in Mymensingh in the violence that erupted in Bangladesh after the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student uprising in Bangladesh and spokesperson for the radical political platform Inqilab Mancha (Manch). A day ago, shocking findings into the death of Das emerged. Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh have said that they have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that Dipu insulted religion. Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that the allegations of blasphemy are currently based on word of mouth. Investigators also suggested that the killing might have been due to an internal conflict at the factory where Dipu worked.

