/'Daddy' Trump impressed by his nickname? White House posts US president's NATO Summit video with THIS background track - Watch

US President Donald Trump seems to be liking his new nickname - 'Daddy'! The White House has just dropped a one-minute video showing Trump’s arrival and interactions at the NATO summit set to the background track Daddy's Home by Usher. It all began when NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Trump behaved like a 'Daddy' in dealing with Iran and Israel. Rutte's remark was in response to Trump's usual comparison of Iran and Israel as “two school kids fighting.”

"They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard," Trump said, referring to Israel and Iran. "You know, they fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it's easier to stop." To that, Rutte responded: "And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language," referring to Trump's usage of the F-word after Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire. Trump laughed at Rutte's remark and said, "Everyone said 'Well, you have to use a certain word."



Ahead of boarding Air Force One to attend the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, Trump angrily said, when asked about violation of ceasefire by Israel and Iran, "The two countries have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing, do you understand that?" Trump on June 24 declared that a ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Iran and war had stopped, but both countries violated it soon after Trump's announcement and fired missiles at each other. This was a major upset for Trump, who angrily warned Israel against bombing Iran and lost his cool in front of reporters.

‘Daddy’ remark doesn't stop!