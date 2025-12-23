'Cheaper options in the third world...': JD Vance links H-1B visa restrictions by Trump administration to 'Christian values'

Linking the restrictions on the H-1B visa programme to Christian values, US Vice President JD Vance argued that allowing companies to hire foreign workers through visa programs can undercut wages and job opportunities for Americans. He explained that as per Christian values in politics, one must prioritise economic dignity of American labourers. Speaking at Turning Point USA’s annual convention, Vance also said that Christian values must inform the government’s broader approach to economics and labour, not just social issues. The US vice president said that immigration is a moral issue. Stating this as a premise, he defended

"A true Christian politics, it cannot just be about the protection of the unborn or the promotion of the family, as important as those things absolutely are. It must be at the heart of our full understanding of government," Vance said. Framing immigration and employment policy as a moral issue, Vance questioned why the administration has acted to penalise companies that move jobs overseas. “Why do we penalise corporations that ship American jobs overseas? Because we believe in the inherent dignity of human work and every person who works a good job in this country. Why have we worked, without the help of Congress, to restrict H-1B visas, for example? Because we believe it is wrong for companies to bypass American labour just to go for cheaper options in the third world," Vance explained. In the same event, Vance also said that the US will always be a ‘Christian nation’. “The only thing that is truly served as an anchor of the United States of America is that we have been, and by the grace of God, we always will be, a Christian nation.”