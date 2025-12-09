'Can tell a lot about a man...': Vance narrates Trump's crude joke about 's****y shoes and 'size,' embarrasses wife Usha

US Vice President JD Vance, while speaking at a a Christmas party, narrated an incident about US President Donald Trump's joke during an Oval Office meeting that he said was meant to “publicly embarrass” another politician. The Christmas party was held at Vance's residence to honour movie star Sylvester Stallone. Vance said that Trump made a joke about men’s anatomy relating to their shoe sizes. Netizens have reacted sharply as the video of Vance's anecdote surfaced on the internet. Vance is already facing the heat for saying that “mass migration is theft of American dream.”

“People often ask me what it's like to be the Vice President of the United States. And a lot of that is exactly what you’d expect it to look like…but sometimes you get these behind-the-scenes moments that I will never, ever forget for the rest of my life,” Vance said, narrating about the Ovel Office meeting. Vance said that while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump and he were discussing some “really, really important” matter in the office, Trump peered over the Resolute Desk to tell Vance and Rubio that they have “s****y shoes.” The vice president revealed that Trump pulled out a shoe catalogue and said, ”We got to get you better shoes."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: JD Vance breaks silence on viral hug with Erika Kirk after Usha Vance spotted without wedding ring