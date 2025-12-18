/'Australian hero' Ahmed al Ahmed, who disarmed Bondi attack gunman, worked in Syria as...

Australian hero Ahmed al Ahmed, hailed for confronting the Bondi Beach gunmen singlehandedly, issued his first statement, hailing God. While he has been praised all around the world for his exceptional courage, it has now been revealed that the answer for his bravery may lie in his past in Syria. Forty-four-year-old al Ahmed moved to Australia in 2006. Before that, he lived in the town of Nayrab in Syria's Idlib. He worked as a cop in Syria and left the country way before horrific civil war that engulfed the nation in 2011.

In an interview to The Associated Press, Ahmed al Ahmed's cousin Mohammad al Ahmed, said that Ahmed al Ahmed went for a coffee with a friend. “Ahmed did really a heroic job. Without any hesitation, he tackled the terrorist and disarmed him just to save innocent people, ” Mohammad al Ahmed said. His parents reunited reunite with him in Australia this year. His father Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that his son had served with the police and in the central security forces in Syria. ”His conscience and soul compelled him to act on Sunday," he added. Mother Malakeh Hasan Al Ahmed said, "My son has always been brave; he helps people."

