Meta hopes to roll out ad-free plan in EU

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
According to the report, Meta has informed regulators that it intends to launch its subscription no ads (SNA) plan for users in Europe in the upcoming months. It added that users will have the option of continuing to access Instagram and Facebook for free with personalized ads or paying for versions of the services without any ads.

