Gravitas | New study reveals miscarriage risks linked to Benzodiazepine use in pregnancy

A groundbreaking study by National Taiwan University, published in JAMA Psychiatry, has unveiled alarming data about the risks associated with benzodiazepines during pregnancy. Analyzing over 3 million pregnancies, the research found a 4.4% miscarriage rate linked to these drugs, commonly prescribed for anxiety and insomnia. Well-known benzodiazepines like Valium, Xanax, and Ativan are under scrutiny for their potential impacts on reproductive health.