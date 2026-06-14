/'You're getting discombobulated': Trump shares dramatic AI-generated military image amid Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated post on his platform, Truth Social, based on a military-themed image of himself showing a stylised portrayal with warships and fighter jets in the background and watching them with binoculars. The post of the caption read, "YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED." Trump's post comes amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, over which he stated that a peace deal involving Iran is likely to be signed on Sunday.



The US president shared the image on Saturday (local time), which portrays him standing as the "Commander in Chief" on the deck of a naval vessel. In the visual, he is seen holding binoculars while overlooking an intense military scenario unfolding at sea.

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US warships

The image features several US warships navigating turbulent waters in formation, with fighter jets flying overhead in a coordinated pattern and leaving white smoke trails across the sky. American flags displayed on the vessels and a golden sunset in the background enhance the dramatic and cinematic appearance of the scene.

Earlier, Trump stated that a peace agreement was expected to be signed on Sunday, describing it as a barrier against nuclear weapons that would prevent Iran from acquiring them in the future. In a post on Truth Social, he added that if the agreement fails, the United States has an alternative course of action available.