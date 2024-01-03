World Braille Day 2024: All you need to know

World Braille Day 2024: On January 4th, the world will observe World Braille Day, a worldwide celebration honouring Braille's importance as a communication tool for blind and partially sighted individuals. The United Nations has declared January 4th of each year to be World Braille Day in recognition of the critical role that Braille plays in education, communication, and social inclusion. This day holds special importance as it marks the birthday of Louis Braille, the man who created the Braille script.

Why is World Braille Day observed?

The purpose of World Braille Day is to increase public awareness of the value of literacy and education for those who are blind or visually impaired. It's also a time to acknowledge the numerous technological advancements made in recent years that have made it easier for those who are visually impaired to interact with others and access information.

What is Braille and how is it used?

Braille is a method of representing letters, numbers, and even mathematical, scientific, and musical symbols with the help of six dots for each letter and number. People who are blind or partially sighted can read books and magazines printed in a visual typeface by using Braille (named after its inventor in 19th century France, Louis Braille)

Who was Louis Braille and how did he invent the Braille system?

Louis Braille was born in Coupvray, close to Paris, on January 4, 1809. When Braille was three years old, he met with an accident that left him blind from playing with tools in his father's harness shop. He later attended the National Institute for Blind Children in Paris. There, his interest in music would benefit him when at the age of 10 he met Charles Barbier, a captain in Napoleon's army. The students learned about Night Writing, a dot-based communication system, from the captain. When Louis Braille was just 15 years old, he combined his understanding of music with the inspiration of code communication to create the six-dot fingertip reading technique.