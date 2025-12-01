Woman DEMANDS two free seats on a plane because she is claustrophobic

A woman called the airline; she was supposed to fly to Croatia and demanded three seats instead of one. Nothing unusual here. However, she insisted that she is entitled to get the other two seats for free because she is claustrophobic. The woman shared a video of herself making the call on social media. When the airline rep on the other side denies her request, she gets angry. She captioned the post - "Airline refused my illness." The video shows the woman telling the customer care representative that she has quite "serious medical condition" and has "claustrophobia". The airline agent tells her she can't have three seats. The woman continues, saying that she has a medical note and would need the entire row.

The airline agent tells her she can have the three seats, but she'll have to pay for them. "I shouldn't have to pay for something. It's a medical condition. You are discriminating against me," the woman tells the airline rep. The woman lists a few instances, which she tries to compare to her condition. "If someone has a peanut allergy, nobody's allowed to eat peanuts. So why am I not allowed three seats?" she asks.

"If I feel tied in, it's the only way I can travel," the woman adds. The agent tells her, "It's a very unreasonable request. I cannot just give you three seats for free." She tries something else, telling how tall passengers get extra leg room. The agent corrects her, "No, not necessarily. They'd have to pay for the leg room as well."

"To be fair, if you can afford a flight to Croatia, I'm assuming that you can afford the other two seats." The woman responds, "You don't know what I can afford. This is not the end of this because I am not paying for two more seats. I'll make sure I get in touch with your manager."