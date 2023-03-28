Who is Leena Rafaq? 11-year-old girl develops AI app to detect eye disease with 70% accuracy

Meet Leena Rafaq, an 11-year-old girl who has developed an AI application to detect eye diseases and other conditions through a unique scanning method using an iPhone. Rafaq named the application "Ogler EyeScan" and began developing it when she was 10. Taking to LinkedIn, Rafaq shared a video on her account, explaining how the application works along with a video demonstration. In her video, she said that her application can analyse various parameters like colour and light intensity, distance and look-up points to locate eyes within the range of the frame using advanced computer and machine learning.

We all know artificial intelligence is already impacting our lives virtually. It has brought both some good things and some questionable things. As per experts, it soon will create a much bigger impact in the coming decade.

In her post, Leena added that the application also identifies any light burst issues and if the eyes are positioned exactly inside the scanner frame, NDTV reported.

She said "Olger" can identify conditions like Arcus, Malenoma, Pterygium and even Cataracts with help of trained models.

Revealing more details about her innovation, Leena said that her app is currently under review in Apple's app store and is hopeful that it will be approved soon. The Olger EyeScan is only supported in iPhone 10 and above with iOS 16+.

She said, "This App was developed natively with SwiftUI without any third-party libraries or packages, and it took me six months of research and development to bring this innovative app to life."

"I learned more about different eye conditions, computer vision, algorithms, machine learning models, and advanced levels of Apple iOS development, including sensors data, AR, CreateML, CoreML, and more."

Responding to her innovation, many users congratulated Leena for her achievement at such a young age.

One user said, "Good example of how we can reduce/curtail equity in health using AI. Great work."