/When in Korea... - White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shares her K-beauty skincare haul

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt scored a major win on her trip to South Korea with Donald Trump. The US president was in Gyeongju for the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit, and Leavitt made full use of the opportunity. However, it wasn't anything political, but just popular K-beauty products. The 28-year-old shared a story on Instagram displaying her skincare haul in Korea. Notably, Korean beauty products are famous worldwide for their ingredients and effectiveness. She captioned her story "South Korea skincare finds" and placed a heart emoji. Her beauty haul features 13 Korean beauty products, including cleansing oil, serums, sheet mask, eye cream and other items. The name of the story was not mentioned in the Insta story, although people spotted “Olive Young Exclusive” labels, which is one of the country’s largest health and beauty chains.

Store confirmed to local media that Karoline was there

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Later, a spokesperson for the store confirmed to a local media outlet that Leavitt visited their store in Gyeongju. They told JoongAng Ilbo, “Leavitt visited the Hwangnam branch the previous afternoon and purchased beauty products. The visit was not scheduled in advance.” They further added that an English-speaking staff member helped her with her purchase, which she made in only about 20 minutes. She also talked to some locals at the store. After her beauty splurge, Leavitt went for some ice cream. Leavitt's story came right around the launch of the APEC “K-Beauty Pavilion” in Gyeongju. Delegates and tourists can check out Korean skincare items and trends at the pavilion.