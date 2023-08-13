Watch | US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself'

United States 2024 presidential election hopeful and Republican Vivek Ramaswamy became a rapper on Saturday (August 12) during the Iowa State Fair as part of the election campaign. Ramaswamy rapped lyrics of Eminem's track "Lose Yourself" which is his favourite walk-out tune at campaign events.

“The whole crowd goes so loud, he opens his mouth but the words won’t come out, he’s choking, how, everybody’s joking now, the clock’s run out, time’s up, OVER BLAOW!” Ramaswamy rapped as the crowd reacted with claps and cheers.

Here's a look at the video:

Vivek is having more fun than you should be legally allowed to have running for President 🎤



Ramaswamy's rap video garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some lauded the Republican for bringing in some fun while others criticised him. "Vivek should really run his own news and entertainment media company and not the United States of America," X (earlier called Twitter) user named Jaeson Velasco said on Saturday.

"Well, I guess we can add "freestyle rapper" to the ever-growing list of presidential qualifications nowadays," another user named Vinay Washere posted.

Ramaswamy, who is a biotech entrepreneur is one of the top contenders in the Republican presidential race and is the third Indian-American to directly challenge former president Donald Trump in the run-up to next year's election.

Last month, a poll by Reuters/Ipsos showed that Trump was dominating the Republican presidential nomination contest with 47 per cent support within his party. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got the support of 19 per cent while Ramaswamy and former vice president Mike Pence were at nine per cent and seven per cent respectively.

Ramaswamy, who only had three per cent support in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in June, has been putting considerable sums of his own money toward promoting his candidacy.

