WATCH | UK PM Rishi Sunak spotted playing cricket with England's T20 World Cup winning team

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met England men's cricket team captain Jos Buttler and a few of his T20 World Cup-winning teammates on Wednesday. The English players visited PM Sunak at his official 10, Downing Street residence and played a game of cricket. The English PM could be seen rolling his arms over as well, apart from taking a few throwdowns from the bowlers.

The PM's senior videographer Luca Boffa took to Twitter to share the video of him playing. "Prime Minister @RishiSunak playing cricket with the #T20 World Cup winning cricket team at 10 Downing Street," Boffa captioned the video as saying.

Alongside Buttler, it was Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Richard Gleeson, Phil Salt and Tymal Mills that attended the callup with PM Sunak. The players also posed outside the iconic front porch of the residence with the shining T20 WC trophy.

Prime Minister @RishiSunak playing cricket with the #T20 World Cup winning cricket team at 10 Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Bqh57dVZce — Luca Boffa (@luca_boffa) March 22, 2023 ×

It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup 🏆 to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads! pic.twitter.com/eunljIerSO — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 23, 2023 ×

"It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads!" Buttler later posted on his Facebook wall.

England won the T20 WC in India last year after defeating Pakistan in the final. England became the only second team to have won the T20 WC twice with West Indies achieving the feat, back in 2016, defeating England, courtesy of a Calos Braithwaite rearguard action.

Due to his Indian connection, Sunak has been a cricket fan from the beginning. However, his allegiances lie with England which he has made clear on numerous occasions.

Sunak playing cricket came on the same day as the PM's office published his long-awaited tax documents, revealing that the former chancellor paid over $1.2 million (£1 million) in taxes over the last three financial years.

Sunak's capital gains income between 2019 and 2022 stood at £3.8 million while the investment income breached the £600,000 mark.

Opposition parties have dubbed Sunak's release of tax data and playing cricket with England players a PR exercise, aimed at taking the heat away from former PM Boris Johnson who is facing flak for his partygate antics.

(With inputs from agencies)