/WATCH | Two horses board Detroit public bus in bizarre incident caught on camera

Transit officials in Detroit are investigating an unusual incident after two horses were briefly seen boarding a public bus, according to video footage of the encounter. The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) said in a statement Tuesday that it was aware of a recent incident where two horses were allowed to walk through a bus as it was pulled over at a bus stop.

The video shows two individuals leading a pair of saddled horses onto the bus while it was stopped. A few seconds later, the two horses and their handlers exited through the rear doors. "We are taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers," DDOT said.

The incident took place Saturday along 7 Mile East near Strasburg Street. However, it remains unclear how many passengers were aboard the bus at the time. DDOT also clarified that buses are only permitted to accommodate service animals. According to the department, service animals “must be under control by the person with disabilities at all times, must not occupy a seat, and must either sit on the floor, or on the person's lap.”

Watch the viral video here

Ellessia Drew was driving near 7 Mile and Strasburg Street last Saturday evening when she took out her phone and recorded an unusual sight: two horses being led onto a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus. "I was thinking, like, 'Oh my God, what about the people on the bus? What if the horse used the bathroom on the bus? Like, what's going on?'" Drew said.