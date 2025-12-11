/WATCH | Two friends in Madhya Pradesh find Rs 50 lakh diamond on plot leased for Rs 200

Two young men found a diamond worth over Rs 50 lakh in a small pit on a 40-gaj plot leased for Rs 200 just 20 days ago in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. They discovered a 15.34-carat diamond in their small mining plot after they began work. In response to the finding, officials confirmed that the rare stone, marked as “jam quality”, was dug out from the Krishna Kalyanpur belt, and it is likely to fetch a price of over Rs 50 lakh in the auction.

According to a report in the ET, the diamond was found by 24-year-old Satish Khatik and 23-year-old Sajid Mohammad, both from the Rani Ganj locality. As per the Panna diamond officer, Satish had taken a 6 x 6 metre diamond pit on lease in Krishna Kalyanpur in the Patti area by paying a deposit of Rs 200.

The duo had secured the lease just three weeks earlier to support their families and raise money for their sisters’ weddings. Satish runs a small shop, while Sajid sells fruits. Although Sajid’s father and grandfather spent years working in the local mines, they never came across a high-value gem. Hoping for a change in fortune, the friends decided to try their luck.

While digging in the shallow pit, they unearthed a sparkling 15.34-carat diamond, which they immediately submitted to the district diamond office. Officials inspected the stone and classified it as one of the finest finds.

Officials say diamond may go for more than Rs 50 lakh

Diamond officer Ravi Patel confirmed that its weight, clarity and brilliance place it among the top-grade stones discovered in 2025. Expert Anupam Singh also described it as the highest-quality diamond recovered from Panna this year.