/WATCH | Trump posts AI video of him playing football with Ronaldo in Oval Office

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 20) once again posted an AI-generated video of himself – this time showing him playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo. Trump posted the AI video days after the celebrity footballer’s visit to the White House. Ronaldo was among other guests invited to the formal dinner during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s US visit.

The clip showed Trump and Ronaldo performing soccer tricks inside the Oval Office. The two tossed the ball between them as Trump spun on his heel to hit the ball. The video went viral on social media.

“Ronaldo is a GREAT GUY. Loved meeting him at the White House. Really smart, and cool!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote in the caption while sharing the video.

The Saudi crown prince’s visit marked the first in several years and aimed to re-establish US-Saudi ties after years of a strained relationship. Prince Mohammed visited the country first time since the US intelligence agencies accused him of authorising the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a claim he denies.

Dismissing concerns, Trump told reporters that the crown prince “knew nothing about it” and urged a forward-looking relationship between the two nations.

Ronaldo attended the dinner with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez, marking his first appearance in the US since 2016. During the visit, Trump presented the footballer with a golden key to the White House. Appreciating the gesture, Ronaldo thanked the US President for the gift on social media.