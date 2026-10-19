/Watch: Passenger tries to flee Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro station, CISF catches him

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel apprehended a passenger at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro station on Monday after he allegedly tried to flee when a suspicious object appeared on the baggage screening system.

In a post on X, the CISF said, “Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening.”

“Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate,” it added.

A further examination of the passenger's belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment.

“The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation,” the CISF said.

Video shows passenger trying to flee

A video released by the CISF shows the passenger talking on his phone before attempting to flee towards the exit using an escalator. A security personnel member is seen taking the stairs, reaching the upper level ahead of the passenger and apprehending him.