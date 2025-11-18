/WATCH | CISF officer stops knife attack at Bengaluru airport – Here’s what happened

In a shocking incident, a man attempted to attack two taxi drivers with a knife near the VVIP pick-up point at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru around midnight on Sunday (Nov 16). The accused, identified as Suhail Ahmed, was stopped and arrested by the ASI of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at the airport as he was chasing the two men. The officer seized the weapon swiftly before anyone was hurt in the incident.

In a post on X, the CISF said that “a major crime” was averted at Bengaluru Airport with timely intervention by its personnel. It further added that the accused and all involved were immediately handed over to the KIA Police for further legal action. The incident reportedly happened after an earlier dispute and was caught on CCTV camera, a video of which was shared by the CISF.

In the video, Suhail Ahmed, 36, can be seen running after Jagdish JR and Renu Kumar, two drivers, with a long metal knife in hand. The three were reportedly acquainted. The Times of India reported that Suhail allegedly told the police that Jagdish and two others had assaulted him earlier. In retaliation, Suhail tried to attack them with a knife.

“Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long metal knife charged toward two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of @BLRAirport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar & team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife—preventing any harm to passengers or staff,” CISF wrote on X.

The post added, “The accused and all involved were immediately handed over to KIA Police for further legal action. A preliminary inquiry suggests the act was in retaliation to an earlier dispute.”