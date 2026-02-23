/Want to curse your enemies for $5? Hong Kong has a 'voodoo ritual' for that

In India, accusations of ‘black magic’ often travel faster than proof. In Hong Kong, however, frustration is channeled into something far more theatrical and oddly public. A folk tradition known as da siu yan, or ‘villain hitting’, transforms resentment and misfortune into ritual. This unusual custom unfolds beneath the Canal Road Flyover in Causeway Bay. There, mostly elderly women set up small stalls where they perform ceremonies designed to symbolically drive away enemies, setbacks, and negative energy. The process is simple yet dramatic: a client shares the name of a troublesome person, or even abstract problems like poor health or financial strain.

The practitioner writes it on paper, offers incense, recites prayers, and repeatedly strikes the paper with a shoe to 'beat' the bad luck away. The paper is then burned, sealing the ritual. Travel creator Akanksha Monga recently documented her experience on Instagram, joking that she had her “enemy cursed with a shoe.” Rather than targeting a person, she chose to write down “bad luck.” For her, the ceremony felt less like revenge and more like emotional release, a symbolic way to reset and let go.

Lifestyle blogger Karen Louie also shared that the ritual costs roughly $5 USD (around ₹450), making it an accessible cultural curiosity for visitors. While she opted out, citing her belief in karma, she noted the practice takes place at 1 Canal Road East in Bowrington, drawing both locals and tourists intrigued by the spectacle.

Despite its dramatic appearance, villain hitting isn’t meant to cause harm. According to the South China Morning Post, the term ‘siu yan’ translates to ‘little person’, symbolising petty troublemakers rather than literal enemies. The ceremony is largely metaphorical, a ritualised way to confront everyday frustrations.

Traditionally, the practice peaks around Jingzhe, the third solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, often called the ‘awakening of insects’. Historically linked to the start of spring farming, Jingzhe signaled renewal and action. Today, that spirit of renewal carries into the ritual, as participants symbolically clear obstacles before moving forward.