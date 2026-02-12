/Chilling Iran propaganda video shows attack on USS Abraham Lincoln

An Iranian propaganda video made using artificial intelligence shows the country's forces attacking US ships, including the USS Abraham Lincoln. The AI video is being widely shared on social media. The warship is currently in the Arabian Sea along with a strike group of fighter jets and warships. The US has warned of an attack on the country, for which it has sent an armada of warships towards Iranian waters. The clip simulates a video game, and starts with showing US warships at sea. Iranian planes soar overhead, and it moves on to showing dozens of navy generals checking radar footage. Missiles are fired from the Iranian coast, while drones, gunboats, and submarines surround the USS Abraham Lincoln, leading to the destruction of the aircraft carrier. It then shows American troops fleeing in panic while Iranian soldiers celebrate the destruction of the warship.

AI video by Iran - Propaganda or sign of larger conflict?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The video has been analysed by experts who think it is part of psychological warfare aimed at intimidating US sailors and others supporting an attack on Iran. They think it sends across the message that no negotiation would happen under military pressure. It has garnered mixed reactions, with some saying that it is simply propaganda. Others think the AI video is a sign that any confrontation could trigger a wider conflict. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran following the deadly protests in the country, in which an estimated 35,000 have died. Trump has been forcing Iran to make a deal on its nuclear program.

Iran-US peace talks in Oman

In January, Trump said that a “beautiful and massive Armada”, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, was sailing towards Iran. He added that the US forces are prepared to strike with "speed and violence" if the situation demands. Indirect talks between the US and Iran are going on in Oman. Tehran has refused Trump’s demands to stop enriching uranium towards weapons-grade. Friday’s peace talks were cut short for this reason. The regime says it is only ready to talk about nukes, and would not discuss ballistic missiles and crackdowns on protesters.