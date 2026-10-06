On a campaign trip to Alaska on Monday, Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance narrowly escaped a fall while carrying her nine-week-old son. Usha lost her balance while she was walking down the steps after getting off the vice president's helicopter at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.



The incident happened while she was carrying her son Alec and a large brown backpack. But she managed to stumble forward and quickly caught herself, keeping hold of the baby. Later, she smiled in relief and continued walking. Vice President JD Vance followed a few seconds later with the couple's four-year-old daughter.

The moment was captured on video and quickly drew attention online. Uniformed service members were standing on the tarmac when Usha stumbled, but they did not move to assist her. That led to a debate online, with some users questioning why nobody stepped forward while she was carrying a newborn and a large bag down the stairs. Explaining why Usha and two of their four children were joining him, Vance said, "This is Usha's 50th state, which is why we are bringing a nine-week-old baby on a 7.5-hour flight to Alaska."

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Netizens react

After the video surfaced on social media, users flooded their thoughts in comment section. One of the users said about security personnel, "Shouldn’t they have reached out to help? Is that against protocol?"



The next said, "A flight on a government plane that costs about $15,000 an hour. Plus all the security costs for Secret Service etc. While the Trump and Vance administration cut SNAP for poor mothers and children."