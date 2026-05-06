/Trump sparks attention online after sharing ‘NICE’ logo featuring eagle, stars and stripes US-style design

US President Donald Trump has sparked attention online after sharing a proposed ‘NICE’ logo featuring a prominent eagle with outstretched wings, styled in gold and black, holding arrows and an olive branch. A shield with stars and stripes sits at the center, with stars above and below, and the acronym ‘NICE’ displayed in bold lettering. The design closely mirrors traditional US government insignia, with ‘National Immigration and Customs Enforcement’ written beneath the emblem.

Earlier, Trump expressed support for the proposal to rename US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE), amplifying a suggestion that has gained traction on social media. In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot from X featuring the idea: “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.” Responding to the proposal, he wrote, “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT”.

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The concept was originally promoted by conservative influencer Alyssa Marie, who posted: “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.” A White House spokesperson declined further comment, directing inquiries to Trump’s Truth Social post. The idea quickly drew polarized reactions. Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal criticized ICE, writing: “ICE is not keeping us safe. It's terrorizing our communities, detaining US citizens, and letting people die in custody. Abolish ICE.”