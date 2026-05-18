/Trump posts photo of himself walking with an alien, hilarious reactions follow - 'The alien's abs...'

US President Donald Trump posted a bunch of AI-generated photos about aliens and wars in space on Truth Social on Sunday night. One of the photos shows Trump walking with a captured alien in chains. The alien simply looks like a naked human with a large head of a strange creature. Another photo shows Trump sitting on a desk with a kill switch, with asteroids and lasers crashing into each other. A third photo depicts satellites in space shooting at each other, with the Space Force logo and the American flag also visible, as Trump sits on a round sci-fi desk. Trump has been peddling the alien theory for weeks now, and even ordered the Pentagon to release all files linked to UFOs and extraterrestrial sightings on Earth. The first batch was made public on May 8. Over 160 files were out in the first chunk, which included 82 documents from the Department of War, 56 from the FBI, 12 from NASA, and 8 from the State Department. There are 28 videos and 14 images as well.

Trump walks with an alien

Memes and hilarious reactions to Trump's photo with an alien

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Netizens were visibly amused and even angry with the photo. One of them wrote, “The alien's abs are out of this world, that's for sure.” Another wrote, “And his doctor said he had the highest IQ ever seen. Go figure!” One comment read, “Perhaps the aliens can help open the strait he closed?!” Another user wrote, “Anything to distract from the Epstein files and his war in Iran.”



Donald Trump, aliens and UFO Files

Speculations are rife that Trump has a speech prepared on extraterrestrials being real. Some reports state that this has been confirmed by sources close to the president. Just two days before the UFO Files were released, the American president told reporters, "I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people." It started on February 19, 2026, when he ordered Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agency heads on social media to begin identifying and declassifying records. He said that the people deserve transparency and truth. Trump said, “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)...”