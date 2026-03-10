/Trump diverts speech to praise 'movie star' wife's 'hot' film Melania, again

Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers that his wife's movie Melania was "hot" and that she had become a "movie star." While talking to other members, Trump told them how drug prices fell in his first term, and he went home and told his wife, Melania, about it. From here, he took a huge diversion, steering the conversation towards "Melania", the documentary. "I was so proud. I went home and told our great first lady, who is now a movie star. Can you believe it? That movie was hot, and it is hot. She became a movie star. It was a good movie," Trump said. Melania premiered earlier this year and dropped on OTT on March 9. The movie has been directed by Brett Ratner and shows the 20 days leading up to Trump's inauguration as the US President. It amassed $7 million at opening, way more than another hit, "Am I Racist?" which collected $5.4 million. In February, Trump made a similar quip during the Board of Peace meeting. “Melania is a big, big movie star. I always say there's not room in one family for 2 stars," he said.

Melania documentary

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film premiered at the Trump-Kennedy Center in January. "You will see humour, you will see grief, you will see fashion," Melania said when asked what the audience can expect from the film. She added that it shows “what it takes from going from private citizen to first lady again.” Melania has been touting the film's success, saying that it is on track to become the best-performing non-fiction feature in the last 10 years. Made on a budget of $40 million, Amazon, MGM Studios, and Muse Films have jointly produced the film. The latter is a production company launched by Melania late last year.

Trump on Iran war