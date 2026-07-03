/Oops, he did it again! Trump calls himself 'best president in the history of Israel'

Donald Trump stumped everyone when he bizarrely called himself the “best president in the history of Israel” in a new interview. Speaking to CNBC, the 80-year-old also questioned how a Jewish person can vote for Democrats. He said to Joe Kernen, "How a Jewish person can vote for a Democrat is beyond me. I’ve been the best president in the history of Israel." Trump also said that he "was at 99 per cent or something" in Israel, apparently talking about his ratings in the country, which also makes no sense.

Confused viewers took to social media to express surprise at what Trump said on television. “Does Trump think he's President of Israel???” a user wrote. Another said, "Somebody needs to tell him he's not the President of Israel, he's supposed to be the President of the United States." Another said, "Literally admitting he is the president of Israel." One quipped, "OH OK we live in United States of Iseral make sense make sene." (sic)





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Trump's mental fitness has been under the radar for months now. He has made some strange and shocking statements during the Iran War, leaving everyone shocked. When he wrote to Iran in a Truth Social post, "Open the f****ng Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you'll be living in Hell", no one could believe that the President of America could such words.

Trump has boasted about undergoing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) multiple times under official supervision, and claimed he scored a perfect 30 out of 30. He said that his results in the "exam" shows his "extreme intelligence." However, experts have clarified that it is not an IQ test but a screening tool designed to detect mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and early signs of dementia.

Hunter Biden mocks Trump