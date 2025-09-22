Leopard sharks were seen engaging in a threesome in New Caledonia, the first time any kind of sexual encounter was seen in these marine creatures. The scene was witnessed and recorded by Dr Hugo Lassauce, a researcher at the University of the Sunshine Coast, while snorkelling. Lassauce was in the waters, carrying out a survey of the leopard shark population off the coast of Nouméa, when he saw three of them in a grasping battle. Two males were grasping a female shark's pectoral fins on the sand. He knew something was about to happen and decided to wait. An hour's wait yielded fruit as the sexual rendezvous began. Lassauce said the whole thing was "over in minutes" and lasted only 110 seconds. The first male took 63 seconds, while the second was done in 47 seconds. The males lay flat while the sprightly female shark left the scene. “Then the males lost all their energy and lay immobile on the bottom while the female swam away actively,” Lassauce said. The findings were published in a study in the Journal of Ethology. Also Read: Ghostly silence from blue whales is an ominous sign for the world

See video of the shark threesome

First time leopard sharks were seen mating in any form

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Scientists say this is the first time a leopard shark has been observed mating in the wild. Previously, other shark species had been observed mating in groups, which happened with multiple males and one female. Dolphins are seen mating all the time, but researchers say leopard sharks are not like dolphins. Leopard sharks are a globally endangered species, and experts say this observation will help with conservation efforts. The video from New Caledonia indicates that this site is a mating site for leopard sharks. Dr Christine Dudgeon, a marine ecology and evolution expert, said that this information can help devise ways to promote mating and conservation strategies. Also Read: Baffling sound coming from Pacific born from something humans did 46 years ago

Dudgeon expressed surprise at witnessing a threesome among the sharks. “It’s surprising and fascinating that two males were involved sequentially on this occasion. From a genetic diversity perspective, we want to find out how many fathers contribute to the batches of eggs laid each year by females," she said. Experts working to conserve and promote reproduction among the leopard sharks have also been working on artificial insemination to “rewild” the species.