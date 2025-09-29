/Three hours, four accidents, one Range Rover: Back-to-back accidents leave UK police puzzled as 13-year-old is arrested and released

A 13-year-old boy in England allegedly hit four people at different times while driving a Range Rover during one joyride. The incident happened in Lincolnshire, where the schoolboy was arrested and later released on bail. He was taken into custody on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking, The Independent reported. The first accident was reported at 6:44 am and the fourth one at 10:04 am on Friday, and during the course, the car injured four people at separate times. The Land Rover went through Boston, Maltby Le Marsh, Alford and Calceby, where the accidents were reported, which are believed to be linked.

According to the police, the boy first hit a male cyclist on Priory Road in Boston. He sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised. A man was later knocked off his bicycle Land Rover at 8:20 am in Maltby Le Marsh in Alford. The boy did not stop the vehicle and continued on his trip. Twenty minutes later police learned that an old man had been knocked down by a vehicle on West Street in Alford. One and a half hours later, the vehicle hit a third cyclist who was thrown off his pushbike on Bluestone Health Road, Calceby, Alford. The car did not stop even then. The police arrested the boy at 10.23 am in the area of Hainton Road, Louth.

Police hasn't confirmed if four accidents are linked

Police are seeking help from the public and asking for dashcam footage and eyewitness statements. Investigating Officer Sgt Billy Spence said on Saturday, “We have a young man in custody who is helping us with our enquiries, and we are keeping an open mind about the exact events of today, but we believe these incidents are linked." He added that they want people to help them "in order to make sure we have as much information and evidence as possible in order to carry out a thorough enquiry."