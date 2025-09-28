Did Kai Trump ‘steal’ American Eagle’s logo? US president’s granddaughter slammed over her new merch design

US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has launched her new clothing brand this week, and showcased it at the 2025 Ryder Cup alongside her grandfather. However, the “KT” logo on her signature sweatshirt, worth $130, has drawn significant attention – not for the right reasons. Kai Trump is now being accused of “copying” the logo of the clothing giant American Eagle’s collaboration with Travis Kelce, ‘Tru Kolors’.

Social media users were seen drawing comparisons of the two logos, which appeared strikingly similar. She was further accused of misuse of federal property for promotional activities, with many questioning the ethics and describing the move as a grift that reflected poorly on the family’s business practices. The accusations came a day later, Kai announced the launch of her brand on Instagram.

Social media users slam Kai Trump

“Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, who’s been using the White House to promote her merch, has been caught stealing American Eagle’s logo,” a user wrote on X as he shared both logos.

He added, “Seeing as how the president’s granddaughter violated Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act by implying a gov’t endorsement, misused federal property under 5 CFR § 2635.704 by staging merch promos at the White House, and is over 14, the National Guard should arrest her immediately.”

Another wrote in the comments, “The logos look a little similar, but they're in different fonts and that's not actionable. The real question is why anyone would want to wear a Kai Trump sweatshirt.” Another criticised, “Using a position of influence calls for being extra careful about these things. It's always better to build your own honest name rather than borrowing someone else's shine, famous family or not.”

One questioned, “Putting the similarity aside, isn’t hers backwards? The way I would read both is T first, K second. ‘T’ is on top and or larger therefore the first letter. So she has a TK trying to rep a KT. Am I wrong?”