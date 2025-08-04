THIS zoo is asking public to donate 'unwanted pets or horses' to feed predators

A zoo in Denmark is appealing to people to donate unwanted small pets or horses as food for its captive predators. "In zoos, we have a mission to replicate the natural food chain of the animals - both in terms of animal welfare and professional integrity," Aalborg Zoo wrote in a social media post. The northern Denmark zoo said that chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs were a vital source of food for its predators, requiring "whole prey," like they would obtain in the wild.

"If you have a healthy animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us. The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as fodder. That way, nothing goes to waste - and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being for our predators," Aalborg Zoo said.

The zoo said it will take in donated rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens weekdays between 10 am and 1 pm, but not more than four at once. The zoo also takes in horses to feed its animals, which it explains on its website are euthanised by a zookeeper and a veterinarian.