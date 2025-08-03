/South Korean creator teaches Bhojpuri phrases to students, video goes viral - WATCH

A content creator from South Korea has won hearts on social media after posting a sweet video of himself teaching Bhojpuri to a group of Korean students. The creator, Yechan C. Lee, is seen cheerfully leading the class in a fun and classroom-style session, where he introduces simple Bhojpuri greetings. At the start of the video, Lee explains the lesson, "How to have four basic conversations in India. When we meet someone for the first time, we say hello but in India, we say, ‘ka ho?’ Very nice, very nice." The group happily repeats each phrase after him, copying his pronunciation (the way in which a particular word is said) with excitement.

He further said, "When we meet the same person again, we ask, how have you been? In India, we say, ka hal ba? And then we reply, 'theek ba?’ Great. Now it’s time to say a goodbye. In India, we say, ‘khush raho.’ The group repeat each phrase together and create a joyful and lively atmosphere.

The viral video was shared on Instagram with the caption: "Teaching Bhojpuri to Korean kids #korean #kdrama #bhojpuri #bihar. Had a lovely opportunity to share my journey as a YouTube creator with Korean kids and also make a short video teaching them Bhojpuri."

The video quickly went viral on the social media and crossed over 5 lakh views across social media platforms.

People on the social media praised the video for its warmth and cultural connection. One person commented, "This is so wholesome. Bhojpuri being taught in Korea feels surreal." Another one wrote, "The kids are learning so naturally. It’s beautiful."