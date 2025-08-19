/THIS country abolished 'Death Tax' 46 years ago. It could stage a comeback. Here's what it means

Australia is trying to raise $70 billion in tax revenue, and some experts are calling to bring back a law from the 1970s that could help achieve this goal. A report from the Australia Institute says that if the country reimposes the inheritance tax, it would be able to raise $10 billion. This would also reduce "intergenerational inequality" as the wealth passes on to the next generation. Additionally, it added that a whopping $41 billion a year could be raised if a two per cent wealth tax in imposed on people with a worth of more than $5 million. The calls for these taxes come ahead of the government's landmark economic roundtable in Canberra, which will see participation from several business, union, and community leaders. Notably, an inheritance tax used to exist in state and federal form in the 1960s and 1970s in the country. Also Read: Australia cuts interest rates amid economic slowdown and inflation relief

What is Inheritance Tax, or “death tax”?

An inheritance tax is the tax a person pays to the government after they inherit money or property from a deceased person. The tax has been panned by some critics, who have dubbed it the "death tax". Advocates of the tax, as mentioned in the report, believe that this imposition could be done without hurting the low- or middle-income citizens. Australia Institute senior economist Matt Grudnoff told Nine News that Australia "does not do a good job of taxing wealth," and is "one of the few developed economies in the world which has neither a wealth tax nor an inheritance tax." He urged to correct this practice as a change could "raise huge amounts of extra revenue for essential services and ease growing inequality in Australia." Also Read: VIDEO: Meteor jolts Earth in Victoria, Australia. Was it linked to meteor shower?

