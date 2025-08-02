/Texans warned about sea creature with poisonous sting that feels like fire for hours, even days

Dangerous sea creatures that can leave your skin burning for hours are washing ashore on US beaches. People are being warned not to touch them if they wish to avoid the sting of hundreds of bristles filled with a poisonous substance. Experts say it is a toxic species of marine fireworm, known as Amphinome rostrata, which has been spotted on the shores of Corpus Christi in Texas. They are bright in colour, but under no circumstances should one approach them. They are aptly named fireworms because of the sting they deliver. Jace Tunnell, director of community engagement at the Harte Research Institute, was the first to encounter them and immediately alerted the rest. Warning about the creepy creatures, Tunnell said that a single contact "feels like fire for about three hours." The marine fireworms are around 7.5 inches long and packed with hundreds of sharp spikes, which are not clearly visible to the human eye. Also Read: DO NOT TOUCH THEM: If you see these pink clusters in Florida, crush them. They are...

Burning pain and other symptoms of fireworms

"They've been washing up all along my survey area, from Padre Island National Seashore to Matagorda Island," Tunnell said. Upon contact, the bristle breaks off and embeds itself into the skin of the victim. Even one tiny needle-like bristle can deliver a powerful dose of neurotoxins, giving the sensation that the skin is on fire. The burning sensation leads to hours-long pain, and also causes dizziness, nausea, and skin irritation. Experts say this happens because the toxins released by the needle into the human body interfere with the nervous system. Killing them is also not foolproof. If a fireworm is slashed into two, it can regrow its body. Tunnell says that he has personally experienced the feeling of being on fire as several of these have embedded into his skin in the past. However, some people might feel only a mild sensation, but that might not be true for the majority. Also Read: Scientists stumbled upon four pitch-black eggs 20,000 feet below ocean. They turned out to be...

What to do to ease fireworm symptoms

Warning signs have been placed at beach access points as the number of fireworm sightings rises. Beachgoers have been told they can look but should not touch them. Despite all he precautions, if one still has physical contact with the fireworms, they should immediately administer treatment. Dr Jason Sevald of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Centre said a mix of hot water and vinegar should be poured on the affected area as it can neutralise the toxins.