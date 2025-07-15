/Teenager sucked into meat grinder at California burrito company processing plant

A 19-year-old employee cleaning a meat grinder at a California factory on Sunday got sucked into it after it unexpectedly started operating, People reported. A representative for the City of Vernon told the publication that the tragic incident happened at Tina’s Burritos food processing plant. The unidentified staff member was working at the plant during the after-hours sanitation shift. Something activated the machine, and he was pulled inside the meat grinder. He called out for help, but the workers were unable to switch it off. He was a member of the sanitation team at Tina's Burritos on Vernon Avenue, the Vernon Police Department said. Sgt. Daniel Onopa said that it happened at 9:30 pm, ABC 6 reported. The incident is being investigated, and the police are trying to ascertain how the meat grinder started operating.

The teenager was working as usual on the machine on Sunday night. However, the meat grinder switched on unexpectedly. Before he could realise what had happened, he was sucked in and got trapped in the machine. He shouted, and his cries for help reached others on the floor. They all gathered at the site and tried to help him, but could not save him. After the police arrived, they found his body in the grinder. A probe has been initiated to understand what went wrong. Reports told of other staff workers gathered outside the factory, standing in disbelief at what had happened. There is no information on what led the meat grinder to start operating. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the District Attorney’s Office are working together to investigate the teenager's death. However, officials don't suspect any foul play. The City of Vernon representative said, "Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers affected by this tragedy." Tina's Burritos is yet to comment on the tragic death at its plant.