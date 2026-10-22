/'Story of love, duty, loss...': Sonia Gandhi joins Instagram ahead of memoir launch

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Instagram on Thursday (Oct 22). In her first post, she shared the first look of her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, alongside her friend Manju Dubey. Sonia Gandhi described the memoir as a story of “love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong” and said she looked forward to sharing it with readers. She also pointed out photographs of her daughter and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. The much awaited book is set for worldwide release on November 10.

“Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” she wrote.

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Last month, HarperCollins India said it will publish Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India. "One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey," HarperCollins India had said in a statement.

Last month, a controversy broke out when Penguin Random House India (PRHI), which was initially keen to publish the memoir backtracked and said it would not be the Indian publisher. Reports emerged about differences between the publisher and the author's representatives over editorial changes to the manuscript. Several Congress leaders had raised issues of governmental pressure and freedom of expression. In an statement to PTI, PRHI clarified that they were "really keen" to publish the book, describing it as a "hard-won acquisition", but ultimately decided to step away due to a stalemate over a particular issue". PRHI declined to disclose the exact nature of the impasse, citing confidentiality clauses and their agreement with the author.