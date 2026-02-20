/Video | Stopped from smoking, man hurls lighter into fuel tank at Raipur petrol pump

Stopping a man from smoking at a petrol pump resulted in a life-threatening situation for the staff. Police arrested two men after they allegedly tried to set a motorcycle on fire at a fuel station. A major mishap was averted due to swift action in extinguishing the flames, CCTV footage of the incident shows.



The accused, two young men, arrived at the Sangita Fuels petrol pump near Karma Chowk in the Urla area to refuel their two-wheeler. As the petrol pump staffer began filling the tank, the pillion rider stepped down and tried to light a cigarette.

When the fuel station staffer asked him not to smoke, he reacted strongly and threw the lighter toward the fuel area, triggering a fire. The bike, as well as the petrol pump’s nozzle, caught fire immediately. Both the men and the petrol pump employee rushed away to save themselves.

However, reacting swiftly, another fuel station employee pulled the hose away and turned off the main fuel supply. He then used a fire extinguisher to control the flames.

Based on CCTV evidence, the accused were identified as Dharmendra Singh of Birgaon, Urla, and Imran Quraishi of AHP Colony. After the fire came under control, both men tried to flee, but the pump staff caught them and called the police, leading to their arrest.



Police confiscated their motorcycle and registered a case under several sections of the BNS. Urla inspector Rohit Mahelkar said a case has been registered under sections related to arson and endangering public safety. The investigation is underway.