/Southwest tells man photo in his hand is 'third carry-on' and not allowed, asks him to check-in a bag

A gate agent of Southwest Airlines told a passenger holding a picture while boarding that it counts as a third carry-on, leaving him flabbergasted. When the man informed the airline via X, the airline confirmed that the picture would definitely be counted as a carry-on and told the man that it should be put inside a bag if he didn't want it to be a third item. It isn't known at which airport the incident happened. The man shared his experience on social media, tagging Southwest. He said that he had a "crazy experience", when a gate attendant didn't allow him on the plane because he had a picture in his hand. She told him that it was "considered a third item". To his shock, the airline's reply supported the gate agent's stance. The man named Keith wrote, "I just had a crazy experience on your flight! Your gate attendant did not allow me on the plane, because I had a picture in my hand that was an 8x10 piece of paper basically." Also Read: Plane vanishes in Australia: No distress signal detected, no traces even after 20 days

Southwest Airlines doubled down on its carry-onpolicy

Southwest wrote, "We're sorry about any confusion with our carry-on policy. You may carry on one bag and one personal item. If the photo were an additional item to the two mentioned, it would be considered a third carry-on. Please know you can always put it in one of your carry-on items if you wish." The incident shared by Keith has left everyone shocked, with questions being raised on what exactly a carry-on is, and whether reading material and food also count as that. A user commented, "This is just stupid AND this is exactly how your airline will go from being the best to the worst." Also Read: Woman alleges Air France asked her to change seat because white passenger didn't want to sit next to someone Black

