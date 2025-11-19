/Sister saw her brother 'sleeping' in bed. He had died 3 days ago in a drowning accident far from home

In a shocking incident, two men in a Chinese village watched their friend drown in a reservoir, and then took his dead body home and put him in his bed to create a scene where he appeared asleep to anyone who saw him. They later said that they got scared, and so instead of informing the authorities, they tried to cover it up. The sister of the man told Chinese media outlet Lizhi News that the harrowing incident happened on September 4 in Sichuan province. A villager and his uncle invited the 38-year-old man for a swim at the reservoir. According to local reports, the unnamed man was the first to enter and drowned soon after. The other two men had not entered the water by this time. They claim they tried saving him, but he had died by the time they pulled him out. Tao, one of the two men, admitted that they panicked and did not call for help or inform the police.

They drove to his house on a bike, holding the deceased in between them

The duo took him back home and put him in bed. CCTV cameras on the road captured them on the bike, with the deceased lodged between them, while the person at the back held his neck. They placed him in the bed to paint a scene where anyone who saw him would think he was asleep. They left without telling anything to the man's family. Reports suggest that none of his kin suspected anything was off and did not come to know that he had passed away for three whole days.