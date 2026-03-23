Siblings who videobombed dad's TV interview are all grown up - Pics and video

In 2017, two young kids walked into a room as their father gave an interview to the BBC on the political crisis in South Korea. They videobombed the live interview, and it exploded on the internet. Netizens laughed and shared the video showing a young girl followed by a baby in a walker opening the door and crashing the interview. The man gestured for them to go away, and just then, the mother entered the room and scrambled to take the kids out. Have you seen these children? Professor Robert Kelly, the children's dad, shared a family photo showing the kids and his wife. There is also a video in which the father and the kids seem to be doing a live on social media. Robert, the viral "BBC Dad", shared a photo from Halloween in October last year, sharing glimpses of the family. "Today is the eighth anniversary of the 'BBC Dad' blooper, so here are some recent family pictures. The kids are growing fast," he wrote alongside the post.



An older video is also doing the rounds on social media where the father, his daughter and son wave to the screen, greeting people on the live. He informed in another post that the son is almost nine years old now. "Here are James and I hiking yesterday. He is almost 9 now," Kelly wrote. He also posted a formal work photograph of his wife, Kim Jung-A, and captioned it, "I like this one a lot." Meanwhile, his daughter is almost 12, he said in one of the posts. "Here is Yena, almost 12, with my wife, and James doing his homework. And James is doing more homework, reading and practising words from the story Tickly Octopus with me," he wrote.