/Shift in social status based on income does not guarantee happiness: Study

Scientists have found a "happiness gap" between those born into different social classes, and it persists even if people in the less happy group climb the social ladder. According to a study by the Sutton Trust charity, working-class people are less happy than their middle-class peers, and twice as likely as middle-class people to experience low wellbeing. While 21 per cent of people in routine occupations had low well-being, only 11 per cent of those in professional occupations experienced the same. However, a transition from working-class group to middle-class adulthood changed that figure to 13.6 per cent. But people born into the middle class and unable to move into the higher group were found to be less happy than even this group. The study shows that simply being able to move from one income group to another does not guarantee happiness.

The reasons for the low well-being could be attributed to class stereotypes, work-life balance and having to move away from home for work reasons. Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said that the place where people start shapes the long-term well-being of most people. "Social mobility hugely improves people's lives, but it doesn't always guarantee happiness," he said. "Pay, promotions and property" are not the only things that lead to satisfaction, the researchers said, adding, "Family and friends, education levels, community ties and work-life balance all play their part."

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