/X user to give minute-by-minute, 'live coverage' of 9/11 attacks 25 years later

A social media user is doing a minute-by-minute "live coverage" of the 9/11 attacks on the 25th anniversary. @25YearsAgoLive will post updates on X about the event as if unfolding in real time. Manny Marotta has more than 607,000 followers and has decided to do the unthinkable. He will be running a minute-by-minute rehash of live 9/11 reports. The aim is to give the younger people a real feel of how the events unfolded on that day 25 years ago.

"There will be an average of two posts a minute between 8:46 and 10:30 [ET]," he wrote. Marotta said he did a lot of research for the project. "I worked very hard to learn the exact minute and, if possible, the precise second that events occurred on 9/11, and I will post at those exact moments. It will be a completely real-time retelling of the day," he said.

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He has decided again not to use sensitive photos and videos of the tragedy, as he says that would be "disrespectful to the victims." Talking about how he planned it and is ensuring accuracy of data, Marotta said that he "watched 240 hours of video footage", including from "news reporting to on-the-ground stringers to eyewitness testimony to academic documents." He said this will help him create the most accurate possible timeline of the event.

He also got research from people who were "professionally associated with and familiar with the event." He added, “I did my very best to corroborate stories for accuracy and gather every possible detail of the day, and I hope that my work was adequate.”

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Is he making money off tragedy?



Marotta clarifies that he won't be making any money from this real-time reporting because he has not applied for X's latest creator monetisation program. He says it is purely a "passion project" because he loves history. He added that he has been "live-posting history for eight years - long before I was ever paid to do so."