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X user to give minute-by-minute, 'live coverage' of 9/11 attacks 25 years later

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 18:44 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 18:44 IST
X user to give minute-by-minute, 'live coverage' of 9/11 attacks 25 years later

The X user says he is not making any money and only wants to give youngsters a feel of what happened on the tragic day. Photograph: (AFP)

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25 years of 9/11: A social media user with thousands of followers will provide minute-by-minute real-time updates of the tragedy as it unfolded on September 11, 2001. The aim is to recreate the events to give younger people a sense of what happened on the fateful day. 

A social media user is doing a minute-by-minute "live coverage" of the 9/11 attacks on the 25th anniversary. @25YearsAgoLive will post updates on X about the event as if unfolding in real time. Manny Marotta has more than 607,000 followers and has decided to do the unthinkable. He will be running a minute-by-minute rehash of live 9/11 reports. The aim is to give the younger people a real feel of how the events unfolded on that day 25 years ago.

"There will be an average of two posts a minute between 8:46 and 10:30 [ET]," he wrote. Marotta said he did a lot of research for the project. "I worked very hard to learn the exact minute and, if possible, the precise second that events occurred on 9/11, and I will post at those exact moments. It will be a completely real-time retelling of the day," he said.

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He has decided again not to use sensitive photos and videos of the tragedy, as he says that would be "disrespectful to the victims." Talking about how he planned it and is ensuring accuracy of data, Marotta said that he "watched 240 hours of video footage", including from "news reporting to on-the-ground stringers to eyewitness testimony to academic documents." He said this will help him create the most accurate possible timeline of the event.

He also got research from people who were "professionally associated with and familiar with the event." He added, “I did my very best to corroborate stories for accuracy and gather every possible detail of the day, and I hope that my work was adequate.”

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Is he making money off tragedy?


Marotta clarifies that he won't be making any money from this real-time reporting because he has not applied for X's latest creator monetisation program. He says it is purely a "passion project" because he loves history. He added that he has been "live-posting history for eight years - long before I was ever paid to do so."

Marotta says if he somehow still ends up making money from his posts on this day, he would have "ethical qualms." He said that all money he made from 9/11 posts previously has been donated, as it deserves to go to the victims of the tragedy.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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