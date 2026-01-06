/Rajasthan thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust shaft during failed roberry

A seemingly innocuous and bizarre incident happened in Kota, Rajasthan, when a robber was found stuck in an exhaust shaft. He had reportedly tried to break in and steal, while squeezing through the hole, he got stuck and hung helplessly for around hours. He reportedly had an accomplice who fled the scene after he got stuck.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 4 in the residence of Subhash Kumar Rawat. Rawat and his wife had left their house on Saturday, January 3, to visit the temple of Khatu Shyam. When they returned home the next day, they found the man stuck in the shaft with the upper half inside and the lower half outside. The couple immediately informed the police, who managed to rescue him after struggling for hours.

The thief reportedly arrived in a vehicle with a police sticker and white curtains to seem less suspicious. The police have taken him into custody and seized the car impersonating a police vehicle. They reportedly found another car key with him. The investigation is underway to find the accomplice who fled.

